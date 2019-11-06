State Police searching for missing Kentucky man

CYNTHIANA, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police are searching for a missing Harrison County (KY) man.
David Scott Whisman, 31, was last seen on Monday, October 7th, 2019 at approximately 8:00 p.m. at Apple Market in Cynthiana, KY.
Whisman was wearing a black long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans, and a camouflage hat. He’s described as a white male, 5’8” tall, 200 lbs, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Whisman is asked to call KSP Post 6 at (859) 428-1212 or via the Kentucky State Police app.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.