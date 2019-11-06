9 UofL women beat WKU 75-56

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Junior Dana Evans scored a game-high 19 points as #9 UofL beat Western Kentucky 75-56 in the Cards season opener in the KFC Yum! Center.
Georgia Tech transfer Elizabeth Balogun hit five three-pointers on her way to a 15 point night in her UofL debut. She was the ACC Freshman of the Year for the Yellow Jackets last season. Fellow Georgia Tech transfer Elizabeth Dixon had 13 points and 10 rebounds. Bionca Dunham added 10 points.
Jazmine Jones was two points and two rebounds shy of a triple-double. She finished with a career-high 10 assists, to go with 8 points and 8 rebounds.
The Cards (1-0) are back home on Friday night at 7 p.m. hosting Murray State.
