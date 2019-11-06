WAVE 3 Troubleshooters take deep look into JCPS violence

Another report requested by WAVE 3 News showed a total of 15 reports of handguns related to schools in which students were disciplined, whether the gun was found on school grounds or not. One such example of those reports was described in a citation obtained from a source. The citation states a student took a gun to Doss High School before deciding to skip class and go home. When the Sheriff’s Office went to that teen’s house, deputies not only found the gun, but also ammunition. That citation was not included in that JCPS email since the gun was not seized on school grounds.