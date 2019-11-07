Andrea Knabel: Equipment stolen from Louisiana K9 search team in town to help find missing Louisville mom

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The search for a missing Louisville mother is getting some extra help this week from a search team from Louisiana, but now that crew is experiencing a setback.
Cajun Coast Search and Rescue Commander Toney Wade said the group’s truck was broken into and about $3,000 worth of equipment was stolen.
“I got in the truck this morning and went to program in my GPS and get going and man the GPS is gone,” Wade said. “I looked and had another one here and I said it’s gone, too. So somebody got me.”
Wade said he got to the location to start searching for 37-year-old Andrea Knabel, who was last seen in August, and realized the two-way radios were gone from the back of the truck.
“We’ve been in some really bad places and nothing has ever happened,” Wade said. “I guess it was just a crime of opportunity.”
Wade and his K-9 are in Louisville helping look for Knabel. They’ve been out with search crews since Monday.
“It slows our operation down to try to give (the family) some closure,” he said. “So stealing from us actually stole from a lot of families out there depending on us to get answers for their missing loved one. It’s just very upsetting that someone would do that.”
Without the equipment, Wade will have to rely on his phones and hope he will have enough service in the areas they are searching.
“We’ll recover from it,” Wade said. “It’s going to take us a while to recover from it because we are a non-profit so buying these things is expensive and it’ll take a while to get the funds back to be able to use these again. But it’s not going to stop us.”
Wade said he will make do with what he has until he can return home. He said he plans to continue to help search for Knabel until at least Friday.
“Our primary job is the dog’s nose, you know, this isn’t affecting him at all,” he said. “We want all the families we’re working with to know we’re still pushing forward. We’re not going to let this set us back.”
For more information or to donate to Cajun Coast Search and Rescue, click or tap here.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.