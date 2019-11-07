BCSO searching for gas station robbery suspect

By Makayla Ballman | November 7, 2019 at 5:34 PM EST - Updated November 7 at 5:34 PM

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Police in Bullitt County are searching for the person responsible for robbing a Valero gas station on Clermont Road.

Police say the robbery happened on Nov. 4. The suspect used a handgun to shoot out the glass door to gain entry into the building. Once inside, they stole a cash box and then ran from the scene.

Below are several videos from different angles of the robbery. Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office at 502-543-2514.

video 1 These videos (see additional posts) show a burglary at Valero on Clermont Rd on 11-4-19. The suspect used a handgun to shoot out the glass door and entered the building. Once inside, suspect took the cash box from the store and fled the scene. If anyone recognizes the suspect or has any information please call the Bullitt County Sheriffs office at 502-543-2514.

