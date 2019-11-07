Business owner charged with promoting prostitution

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A woman is accused of collecting money from women who performed sexual favors for clients, according to Louisville Metro police.
Aeran Moon, 56, was taken into custody Wednesday following an undercover investigation conducted by LMPD, ABC and FBI agents.
According to an arrest report, Moon offered a massage with sexual advances to an undercover officer at Sun’s Spa, the business she co-owns and manages in the 4100 block of Murphy Lane.
Detectives said they interviewed a person at the business who admitted to receiving sexual favors in exchange for cash.
Moon was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and was charged with promoting prostitution.
She appeared in court Thursday and was ordered not to have contact with the business or its employees.
