Dayton officer shot in line of duty to be taken off life support, police say

“It's been noted numerous times over the past few days, by myself and his brothers at the Drug Enforcement Administration, what an outstanding Police Detective and TFO Agent Jorge DelRio has been for the past three decades,” Police Chief Richard Biehl said in a statement released Wednesday. “His contributions to the community and to saving lives by trying to rid the streets of Dayton and beyond from harmful, illegal drugs are well-known in the local and regional law enforcement community.”