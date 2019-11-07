A ‘district divorce’ could happen within the West Clark Community School District

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - A split of the West Clark Community School District could be in the works.
The Indiana Board of Education decided Wednesday to allow voters, most likely in next year’s primary election, to decide whether to divide the district into two parts: Silver Creek and Henryville/Borden.
Supporters of the proposed separation said the move would give schools more control on the local level.
If the move were to happen, a new transportation plan, administrators and school board would need to be put in place.
