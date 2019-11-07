FORECAST: Cold front brings morning rain, afternoon wintry mix

WEATHER HEADLINES:
- THURSDAY AM: Steady/moderate rain may cause travel issues for the commute
- THURSDAY PM: Turning colder each hour with some wet snow; no issues from the snow
- MONDAY: Arctic blast is looking increasingly likely
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A cold front will track across WAVE Country throughout the day. As it does so, widespread moderate rain will blanket the area.
Temperatures to start the day are sitting in the upper 40s and low 50s; we’ll fall into the 30s by this afternoon. The cold air racing into the region this afternoon will help to transition some rain to a mix/snow.
Impacts will be minimal since air and pavement temperatures will be above freezing as the transition occurs. By the late afternoon, the precipitation exits the region leaving only clouds for the evening.
Clouds clear overnight allowing temperatures to fall into the low 20s.
Despite sunny skies, temperatures struggle to reach the upper 30s and low 40s on Friday afternoon.
Saturday will be a bit warmer with highs will max out in the 40s. Clouds increase Sunday ahead of another system which looks to bring some rain/snow showers to the region on Veterans Day.
The coldest air of the season greets us during the middle of next week as high pressure takes over.
