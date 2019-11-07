GCCS to close on November 19 for ‘Red for Ed Action Day’

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Greater Clark County Schools is joining many other Indiana school districts on Tuesday, Nov. 19, by closing their classroom doors and heading to Indianapolis to rally with other educators in “Red for Ed Action Day.”
The announcement was sent to parents on Thursday.
“We apologize for any inconvenience this decision may cause our families, but we want to support our staff and the thousands of other Indiana educators, administrators, community members and parents who will be attending the Red for Ed Action Day at the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis,” the letter reads. “It is important to understand that the decision to support our teachers to attend this event, rather than being present with our students, is not an easy one. We would much rather be at school teaching our students. However, inadequate funding that impacts class sizes, excessive high stakes standardized testing, teacher shortages and failed accountability models are negatively impacting our students and staff.”
“Red for Ed Action Day” is an event organized by the Indiana State Teachers Association designed to lobby the Indiana General Assembly for greater resources for teachers and students across Indiana.
The November 19, 2019 day will be made up on Monday, February 17, 2020 by having an eLearning Day.
Clarksville Community Schools, however, will be in session on Nov. 19. Superintendent Tina Bennett issused the following statement on Thursday:
“We are supportive of our teachers and those who have planned on attending the Red for Ed Action Day and appreciate their transparency and communication with us so we can plan accordingly and minimize disruptions to the educational environment."
