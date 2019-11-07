Health advisory regarding algae in Ohio River removed

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Division of Water and the Kentucky Department for Public Health have removed the recreational public health advisory for the Ohio River previously issued due to harmful algal blooms.
Results from recent water samples collected throughout the advisory area from the McAlpine Dam near Louisville to the Greenup Dam near Greenup are below the recreational advisory threshold for microcystin toxins.
The recreational public health advisory was issued Sept. 26 when sample results from the river indicated the presence of toxin-producing algal blooms.
The high level of algae blooms even canceled the swim portion of the 2019 IronMan Louisville.
Since that time, regular testing has occurred to monitor microcystin levels. Although the advisory is being removed, the Kentucky Division of Water and the Kentucky Department for Public Health advise there are always risks associated with recreating in natural waters, especially with the incidental ingestion of water, and recommend avoiding contact with waters that have visible algal blooms.
An advisory remains in effect for Briggs Lake near Russellville.
For additional information about harmful algal blooms in Kentucky, click here.
