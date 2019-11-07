Lumber spilled on I-71 following rollover crash; Lanes shut down

Lumber spilled on I-71 following rollover crash; Lanes shut down
Lumber could be seen around the rolled-over semi. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Sarah Jackson | November 7, 2019 at 6:31 AM EST - Updated November 7 at 6:34 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Lanes on Interstate 71 are blocked due to a rolled over semi.

The crash was reported around 5:15 a.m. Thursday in the northbound lanes of I-71, near Interstate 264, according to TRIMARC.

Lumber could be seen around the rolled-over semi.

MetroSafe said injuries were reported but the injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

No other vehicles were involved.

Drivers in the area should expect delays.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.