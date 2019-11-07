Lumber spilled on I-71 following rollover crash; Lanes shut down

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Lanes on Interstate 71 are blocked due to a rolled over semi.
The crash was reported around 5:15 a.m. Thursday in the northbound lanes of I-71, near Interstate 264, according to TRIMARC.
Lumber could be seen around the rolled-over semi.
MetroSafe said injuries were reported but the injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.
No other vehicles were involved.
Drivers in the area should expect delays.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
