LMPD: Four escape injury after shots were fired at car and home, one person arrested

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man is charged with four counts of wanton endangerment after police say he was involved in a shooting in the Southside neighborhood on Oct. 3.
LMPD served a warrant to 26-year-old Corbett Finley on Oct. 23. He is accused of being involved in a shooting on Southside Drive where two suspects reportedly shot at a car with three people inside. One of the rounds fired into a house with a man at home working.
Finley is accused of driving one of the suspects in a car during the shooting.
None of the four victims were injured.
After an initial investigation, he was identified by two of the victims through a photo.
Finley was served and arrested in Portland.
No bond is set for his charges.
