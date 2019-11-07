LMPD: Four escape injury after shots were fired at car and home, one person arrested

LMPD: Four escape injury after shots were fired at car and home, one person arrested
Corbett Finley is accused of driving a shooting suspect in a car during an incident in Southside, Louisville. (Source: LMPD)
By Shellie Sylvestri | November 7, 2019 at 5:03 PM EST - Updated November 7 at 5:03 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man is charged with four counts of wanton endangerment after police say he was involved in a shooting in the Southside neighborhood on Oct. 3.

LMPD served a warrant to 26-year-old Corbett Finley on Oct. 23. He is accused of being involved in a shooting on Southside Drive where two suspects reportedly shot at a car with three people inside. One of the rounds fired into a house with a man at home working.

Finley is accused of driving one of the suspects in a car during the shooting.

None of the four victims were injured.

After an initial investigation, he was identified by two of the victims through a photo.

Finley was served and arrested in Portland.

No bond is set for his charges.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.