Local veteran family receives free car as the holiday season begins

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The spirit of giving has made its way to Louisville this holiday season.
A local family received the gift of a new car on Thursday, topped with a bow, thanks to the Oxmoor Auto Group, Progressive Insurance, and other local organizations.
The Farris family has served their community in more ways than one.
Jimmy, in the Kentucky Army National Guard for 13 years, and his wife Jessica, provide support to National Guard soldiers.
Jessica said she didn’t know what being a military family would mean when they first got married, but now knows what it’s like. And to add to that pressure, having an unsafe car didn’t help. Now, that’s no longer a concern.
“We’ve always had to like work really hard,” said Jessica. “Being able to have reliable transportation is just really important with small kids, and we move a lot, so it’s a big deal."
For the first time the Farris’ will be able to take their children, Kenzie and William, from point A to point B without worrying their vehicle will break down at any time.
The car, which was donated and is free for the family, comes with six months of insurance.
More than 100 veterans will get keys to vehicles at more than 60 locations across the country.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.