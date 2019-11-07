Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton: no ill-will toward Gov. Bevin

BUCKNER, Ky. (WAVE) - In her final weeks as Lieutenant Governor of Kentucky, Jenean Hampton views her time in office fondly.
Following the race for Kentucky's next governor, the Libertarian Party of Kentucky took to Facebook saying they believe their candidate, John Hicks, took votes from current governor Matt Bevin and governor-elect Andy Beshear.
The Libertarian party said had Bevin not parted ways with Hampton, they may have not run a candidate at all.
The same post said, "we are always happy to split the vote in a way that causes delicious tears. Tonight there are plenty of delicious tears from Bevin supporters."
During a Veterans Day event in Oldham County Thursday, Hampton was not taking questions about the election, but WAVE 3 News did have the opportunity to ask her about her time in office.
When asked about her relationship with Bevin she said there is no ill will.
"Certainly, this is not how I would have scripted my last year in office," she said, "but I know the Lord is working to do something."
She was also asked about her future plans.
"I have no plans," she said. "I will go wherever the Lord leads me, no matter how difficult that is and how much of an uphill battle that may seem and I pray it's service and I pray it's service to Kentucky's youth."
Hampton will leave office in just a few weeks after the new Lieutenant Governor is sworn in.
