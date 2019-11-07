Man shot multiple times near UK’s campus

A man was shot multiple times inside an apartment on Rose Street in Lexington. (Source: WKYT)
November 7, 2019 at 1:13 PM EST - Updated November 7 at 1:13 PM

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are looking for multiple suspects following a shooting near downtown Lexington.

The shooting happened just after 6 a.m. Thursday on Rose Street, near East Maxwell Street. It's a popular area for off-campus student housing.

Investigators said the victim, who police guessed was around 40, was shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital with what police described as life-threatening injuries.

Police said they were talking with multiple witnesses.

No arrests have been made.

