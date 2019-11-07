Man shot multiple times near UK’s campus

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are looking for multiple suspects following a shooting near downtown Lexington.
A man was shot multiple times inside an apartment on Rose Street in Lexington.
The shooting happened just after 6 a.m. Thursday on Rose Street, near East Maxwell Street. It's a popular area for off-campus student housing.
Investigators said the victim, who police guessed was around 40, was shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital with what police described as life-threatening injuries.
Police said they were talking with multiple witnesses.
No arrests have been made.
