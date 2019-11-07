Matt Jones steps down from radio show, blasts McConnell after GOP complaint

(WAVE) - Popular sports radio host Matt Jones announced Wednesday he'll step away from his on-air duties at least temporarily following a complaint by the Republican Party of Kentucky.
Matt Jones, whose Kentucky Sports Radio airs on 35 radio stations across the state, wrote in a statement that he “won’t be on KSR in the near future.”
The Republican Party of Kentucky’s complaint alleges Jones is a candidate to run as a Democrat in next year’s Senate race against U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Jones has announced an exploratory committee to investigate his viability as a candidate, but said he is not yet a candidate.
“I have said repeatedly in public and in filings with the (Federal Election Commission) that I am not yet a candidate and I haven’t used the show to raise money or talk about my Exploratory Committee in any way,” Jones wrote.
Jones added that he doesn’t blame his bosses at iHeart Radio for benching him for the time being, and left open the possibility that he may return to the airwaves if he chooses not to seek office.
“If I choose in the coming days not to run, I hope to extend my deal with iHeart Radio and continue KSR into the future,” he said.
Jones also blasted McConnell, one of the most powerful politicians in America.
“One would think that a man who has at his disposal all the media outlets in America, an unending supply of corporate donations and all the platforms a person could ever need would not be frightened of a sports radio show in Kentucky,” Jones said. “Alas, I guess that is not correct. I am disappointed but still love KSR and know that my co-hosts will keep it entertaining for everyone.”
Democrat Amy McGrath, who lost a close race to Andy Barr in last year’s race for Kentucky’s 6th congressional district, already has filed to challenge McConnell next year.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.