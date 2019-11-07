Part of New Dixie Highway Project to be complete on Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Crews on The New Dixie Highway Project are completing median construction on a critical, busy section of the roadway in the heart of Shively.
The section between Herbert Avenue and Crums Lane, which includes Shively City Hall and the on-ramp to Interstate 264, will have all lanes open and in their final configuration on Monday.
The opening of all four lanes in this section will be a huge improvement for drivers. For the past six months, there’s only been one southbound lane on the busy section of roadway, which carries an estimated 60,000 vehicles a day. For about a month, there has also only been one northbound lane on that section.
As with the rest of the project, the final surfacing and landscaping is slated for completion during the spring and summer of 2020.
Drivers should continue to stay alert to shifting work zones on Dixie Highway. In addition to the opening of lanes between Crums and Herbert, work crews will also be reopening lanes between Greenwood Road and Wells Drive as well as between Meyer Lane and Upper Hunters Trace.
Median work will shift to other locations, causing new lane closures between Gagel Avenue and Kendall Road. The existing lane closure between Blanton Lane and Meyer Lane will remain in place as work continues.
By installing medians, The New Dixie Highway Project is restricting mid-block left turns and guiding drivers to turn at signalized intersections or designated U-turn points. Installing medians is both the most transformative part of The New Dixie Highway project, but also the most dangerous for workers because they will be working in the middle of the roadway with traffic on both sides.
