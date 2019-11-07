Plan to smuggle drugs into jail foiled; 3 facing charges

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Two people have been charged and a third is being sought for attempting to smuggle drugs into the Clark County Jail in Jeffersonville, Indiana.
Logan Rudolph and Brandon Sears both are charged with conspiracy to commit dealing in a controlled substance.
According to Col. Scott Maples, of the Clark County Sheriff's Office, investigators learned packages of drugs were to be mailed into the jail by the third suspect, Vivian Alexander, and picked up by Rudolph.
U.S. Postal Inspectors were able to find video from a local post office of Alexander mailing a package containing the drug. The drugs were intercepted before they go into the jail.
Maples said Rudolph had voluntered to be an inmate worker, serving under the chaplin and helping with religious services. While attempting to smuggle drugs into the jail, Rudolph gave the appearance of helping other inmates with their addicions.
Alexander is the mother of Sears, who had been arrested in August 2015 after attempting to plant drugs at the CCSO training center.
Deputies are still trying to locate Alexander, who will face the same charges as Alexander and Sears. If you have information about hte location, call 812-280-CCSO (2276) or send a message to the sheriff’s office at CCSO Facebook messenger.
