Porch pirates investigation leads to man’s arrest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation into garage break-ins and porch pirates in Southern Jefferson County led to a man’s arrest on Moody Road.
35-year-old Vanus Herrington is charged with burglary and receiving stolen property under $10,000.
Around 10 a.m. Tuesday, LMPD officers responded to a call on reports of someone stealing packages off porches and breaking into garages. A homeowner reported seeing Herrington stealing a binder filled with personal documents and a pink mountain bike from his garage. He then told police he saw Herrington steal a FedEx package from his porch but ran away when the victim tried confronting him.
Police found Herrington in the area and he confessed to the burglary.
Police say Herrington also hid a stolen backpack with a MacBook Pro laptop and legal documents inside of it in a bush several houses down.
The backpack was reportedly stolen from a car Monday night.
Herrington is being held without bond on the burglary charge. Bond for the receiving stolen property charge is set at $1,500.
