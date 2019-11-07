Rick Pitino uses popular ‘Seinfeld’ meme to troll Matt Bevin

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of the more popular "Seinfeld" episodes taught us that hand is tough to get, but in his relationship with apparently-defeated Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, Rick Pitino has it.
The disgraced former UofL basketball coach took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to troll Bevin following the governor’s loss to Democratic challenger and Attorney General Andy Beshear in one of America’s most closely-watched political contests Tuesday.
A margin of approximately 5,000 separating the candidates, Bevin announced he would not concede, and formally requested a recanvass of the votes.
Pitino used a trendy "Seinfeld" GIF underneath the words "I just saw the Kentucky governor results." The GIF shows Jerry Seinfeld mouthing the words "That's a shame."
(Story continues below the tweet)
Pitino and Bevin traded jabs through the media last year. Pitino accused Bevin of trying to orchestrate former UofL athletic director Tom Jurich’s downfall. And in his memoir published last year, the Hall of Fame coach called Bevin a religious zealot.
Bevin hit back by calling Pitino “desperate, angry and bitter.”
