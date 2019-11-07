SnowTALK! Weather Blog: Thursday Edition

Messy already today and it is just a plain rain.
There is still a narrow window for this rain to mix with/change to sleet/wet snow through 6pm. That chance will kick in first across southern Indiana and will get close to I-64 before the moisture machine shuts off.
Temperatures will continue to drop but at a much gradual rate across Kentucky than Indiana this afternoon. We will all feel the cold plunge tonight.
SNOW BOARD:
MONDAY-TUESDAY... Rain to snow. Too early to know on amounts but even light snowfall combined with a very cold blast of air can lead to some travel issues. We will monitor this closely. The video cover this is much more detail.
NEXT FRIDAY/SATURDAY... Rain or snow. Still a question of how much of an organized system there will be but with the early week cold still in the region, we’ll need to monitor that.
