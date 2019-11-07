Southwestern Jefferson County shooting victim hospitalized

A shooting was reported in Southwestern Jefferson County in the 6200 block of Middlerose Circle Wednesday (Nov. 6). (Source: NOPD)
By Shellie Sylvestri | November 6, 2019 at 7:44 PM EST - Updated November 6 at 10:17 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department was called to the scene of a shooting in the 6200 block of Middlerose Circle.

The victim was identified only as a 24-year-old white man. He was taken to UofL Hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

No arrests have been made and police have not identified a motive for the crime.

It is unknown if the victim or suspects knew each other.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

