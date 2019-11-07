Teacher in Iroquois viral fight says she called for help before the violence

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The teacher in a viral video of a fight between herself and a student at Iroquois High School said she tried to call for help before things turned violent.
WAVE 3 News obtained a photo of what her attorney said is a call log that proves she called for security twice, but no one came to her rescue.
Two videos of the Oct. 28 incident were posted on social media. The first showed the teacher and the student squaring off before the fighting begins. The second video showed the student, who was later arrested, pushing a female student before the teacher got up from her desk and approached the teen.
The incident caught on cellphone video was something another Iroquois teacher, Austin Norrid, had warned JCPS School Board members about in a letter.
Norrid wrote that cellphones are causing many of the distractions and problems at the school. He also stated that some teachers have a difficult time getting students to put their phones away.
“Teachers have been told that we are not allowed to take students’ phones away,” Norrid wrote. “And students know this and act accordingly. Without very strict classroom management skills, many teachers are struggling to keep their students engaged in their lessons and off of their phones.”
Norrid told the board members that students have told him the ability to record fights and the social media popularity that often follows only promotes the violent behavior.
Norrid used the example of the fight between the teacher and the student to further his point.
“The fight that occurred ... has already gained over 100,000 views on Facebook,” Norrid said. “Students are emboldened by this, hoping to gain as many likes, shares, and views as possible, knowing that it will increase their reputation.”
As a solution, Norrid asked school board members to consider using a cut-proof pouch with magnetic locks to store cell phones while in class.
“Students get to keep their phones on their person, but since they are in the pouches they cannot use them,” he suggested. “Although data shows that schools that use these pouches have increases in learning and decreases in suspensions, for some reason these were not implemented schoolwide this year.”
A series of fights has been posted online this school year, including separate incidents where the principal at Iroquois was attacked.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.