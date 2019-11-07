Touchdown Friday Night: Week 12 schedule

November 6, 2019 at 10:32 PM EST - Updated November 6 at 10:32 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Here’s the schedule for Week 12 of Touchdown Friday Night:

KENTUCKY

Campbellsville at Bethlehem

Frankfort at Eminence

Berea at Kentucky Country Day

Fort Knox at Holy Cross

Owen County at Carroll County

LaRue County at Bardstown

Western Hills at DeSales

Thomas Nelson at Elizabethtown

Christian Academy at Mercer County

Shelby County at Central

Valley at Moore

Spencer County vs. John Hardin

Doss at Bullitt Central

Collins at East Jessamine

Iroquois at Fairdale

Grayson County at Graves County

Jeffersontown at North Bullitt

Atherton at South Oldham

Meade County at Central Hardin

Southern at Male

Bullitt East at Fern Creek

PRP at Manual

Barren County at North Hardin

Ballard vs. Eastern

Butler at St. Xavier

Marshall County at Trinity

INDIANA

West Washington at Perry Central

Jeffersonville at Floyd Central

Triton Central at Providence

