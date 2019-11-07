UPDATE: Southwestern Jefferson County shooting victim hospitalized

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is on the scene of a reported shooting in Southwestern Jefferson County in the 6200 block of Middlerose Circle.
The victim has been identified as a 24-year-old white man. He was brought to U of L Hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.
No arrests have been made and police have not identified a motive for the crime.
It is unknown if the victim or suspects knew each other.
More information will be released as it becomes available.
