Veterans honored at Oldham County Middle School

BUCKNER, Ky. (WAVE) - It's never to early to celebrate Veteran's Day.
Veterans from across the area were recognized for their service by the students at Oldham County Middle School Thursday.
Even though it’s days away from Veterans Day, veterans still got a warm welcome.
In attendance was Air force veteran and current Lieutenant Governor of Kentucky, Jenean Hampton.
Hampton said this is one of her favorite things to do as part of that role.
Although she has just a few weeks left in the position she said she still wants to take all the time she can make an impact on people across the state.
Thursday she specifically gave a shout out to the Vietnam veterans who maybe didn't get the warmest welcome when they returned home decades ago.
One of those Vietnam veterans in attendance Thursday was Edward Mudd. He has two grandchildren in school at OCMS.
“Makes me feel proud of my service and proud of my grandkids for putting something like this on,” said Mudd. “I used to be very ashamed of my service, but now I’m very proud of it.”
Veterans day is Monday, November 11.
