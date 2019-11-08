Adair County man charged after juvenile shot while riding ATV

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An Adair County man was charged after a teenager was shot in the back and leg while operating an ATV.
Kentucky State Police say they were called to a report of a juvenile who’d been shot while operating an ATV on the roadway around 4:50 p.m. Central Time on Wednesday. Police say preliminary investigations indicate that a man pursued the juvenile and shot at him, hitting him in the back and the leg.
That victim was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released.
Jamey Neat,45, of Columbia was arrested and charged with wanton endangerment 1st degree and assault 2nd degree.
He is lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail.
