Behind the Forecast: How an icy flight can get dicey

If precipitation such as sleet, snow or freezing rain is falling, then the plane may also be anti-iced. Anti-icing fluids are made of a higher concentration of glycol to water as well as a thickening agent so it sticks to the plane. Per the FAA's recommendations, anti-icing fluids should be applied within three minutes of deicing and/or not at all if the deicing fluid is frozen or if ice has reformed. If this does occur, the deicing must be done again.