City of Madison opens warming shelter due to frigid temperatures

MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - Madison, Indiana has opened a warming shelter due to the frigid temperatures.
The Comfort Station, located at 221 W. Main St., will be open for a warming shelter Friday night from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. Saturday morning.
Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing Friday night and into Saturday morning, so it’s imperative anyone who needs a warm place to sleep is provided shelter.
If you see someone in need or would like to arrange a ride for someone, call 812-265-3347.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.