City of Madison opens warming shelter due to frigid temperatures
The city of Madison is opening a warming station for Friday night.
By Makayla Ballman | November 8, 2019 at 6:46 PM EST - Updated November 8 at 6:46 PM

MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - Madison, Indiana has opened a warming shelter due to the frigid temperatures.

The Comfort Station, located at 221 W. Main St., will be open for a warming shelter Friday night from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. Saturday morning.

Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing Friday night and into Saturday morning, so it’s imperative anyone who needs a warm place to sleep is provided shelter.

If you see someone in need or would like to arrange a ride for someone, call 812-265-3347.

