David Grissom to resign from UofL Board of Trustees

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three months after a bombshell deposition became public, David Grissom is resigning from the University of Louisville Board of Trustees.
A UofL spokesperson confirms Grissom’s departure date is December 1, but gave no further details. He was expected to serve through 2023.
Grissom made headlines in August for statements made during an interview in the UofL Foundation’s lawsuit against former President Jim Ramsey.
Grissom claimed a member of Ramsey’s board was the cash source who paid off the Katina Powell strippers, but he refused to name the board member.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.