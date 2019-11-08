FORECAST: Chilly Friday; Arctic blast next week

WEATHER HEADLINES:
- MONDAY-WEDNESDAY: Arctic blast arrives with a chance at some light snowfall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clear skies and relatively light winds have allowed temperatures to drop into the 20s across the region this morning.
High pressure keeps skies mostly clear today, except for some afternoon clouds. Despite today’s sunshine, most locations will only see afternoon highs in the 30s.
Tonight will be another cold one with lows in the 20s. The weekend will be a tad warmer as high-pressure shifts east, bringing southerly winds to the region. Highs climb to near 50° on Saturday and near 60° on Sunday.
On Monday, a strong cold front dives into the Ohio Valley. There remains the potential of rain transitioning to snow on Veterans Day.
Behind this front, prepare for a blast of frigid air! Temperatures plummet into the teens on Tuesday morning, and it will be a struggle to get out of the 20s on Tuesday afternoon. Wind chills Tuesday morning may approach the single digits.
