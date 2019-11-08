Former CovCath student indicted on rape, sexual assault charges to be tried as an adult

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A former Covington Catholic High School student who was indicted on one count of rape and three counts of sexual abuse will be tried as an adult.
Kenton County Prosecutor Rob Sanders said each of the four counts pertains to a different victim.
According to Sanders all of the victims are teenage girls and the allegations span about two years when the defendant, Joseph Eubank, was between 14 and 16-years-old.
He used to be a basketball player at CovCath, according to a 2019 team roster.
Sanders said Eubank turned 17 two months ago and remains in juvenile detention.
The judge overseeing his case is out of the office, so court dates will be set when the judge returns.
