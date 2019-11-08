Highest-ranking woman in the FBI named Chief of Public Services

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The highest-ranking woman in the FBI will serve as Metro Louisville’s Chief of Public Services.
Mayor Greg Fischer announced Friday Amy Hess, of Jeffersonville, Ind., will fill the position.
As Chief of Public Services, Hess will oversee Public Works, Emergency Services, Corrections, Fleet and Facilities, and Animal Services.
“This is a great opportunity for me to continue doing that meaningful work but right here, right here, in the town that I love, in the area where I grew up,” she said.
Hess is currently Executive Assistant Director of the FBI’s Criminal, Cyber, Response and Services Branch.
According to the Mayor’s Press Office, Hess previously served as the Special Agent in Charge of the Louisville field office, with responsibility for all FBI personnel and operations throughout Kentucky.
Hess is expected to state in her new role on Feb. 1, 2020.
