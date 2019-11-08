Kroger shooting: Police expected to release video Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD leaders are expected to share new details and officer body-camera video from Thursday night’s deadly shooting of a suspect at a grocery store.
Officers rushed to the Kroger store in the 500 block of North 35th Street, near Bank Street, in the Portland neighborhood, just after 6 p.m.
As they arrived, a shooter was coming outside of the store and fired at the officers, LMPD Chief Steve Conrad told reporters gathered at the store late Thursday night.
“The man that was shooting inside the store ... came out of the store, was firing as he exited the store, fired shots at our officers, our officers returned fire, killing that man,” Conrad said.
Friday, LMPD is expected to share new information -- possibly the shooter’s identity -- as well as officer body-camera video of the incident.
The shooter got into a wrestling match with another man inside the store. Witnesses told WAVE 3 News reporters that the other man had pulled out a knife before the other man produced a gun.
The man who wrestled with the gunman shared his account with WAVE 3 News.
“It was a scuffle at first,” said the man, who didn’t want to give his name. “And then once we got down and start wrestling, I pulled out my knife because I was going to do him.”
Other witnesses told WAVE 3 News on Friday that they were shaken up but otherwise OK.
The news conference is expected to take place between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.
As of 2 p.m. Friday, the Kroger store remained closed.
