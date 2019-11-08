Kroger shooting: Police release video of deadly confrontation with gunman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD leaders on Friday released body-camera video from Thursday night’s deadly shooting of a suspect at a grocery store.
Watch the video of the LMPD news conference and the officer body-camera footage below:
(Story continues below the video)
The video showed the two LMPD officers confront an armed suspect who was coming out of the Kroger store in the 500 block of North 35th Street, near Bank Street, in the Portland neighborhood, just after 6 p.m. Thursday.
As they arrived, the man was coming outside of the store and fired at the officers.
“The man that was shooting inside the store ... came out of the store, was firing as he exited the store, fired shots at our officers, our officers returned fire, killing that man,” Conrad said.
LMPD Maj. Jamey Schwab said backup officers arrived moments later.
“(They) rendered aid to the suspect who was later pronounced deceased,” Schwab said, adding that the coroner’s office will release the name of the suspect.
The shooter got into a wrestling match with another man inside the store, in the meat department, Schwab said. Witnesses told WAVE 3 News reporters that the other man had pulled out a knife before the other man produced a gun, but Schwab said that wasn’t confirmed. The man who wrestled with the gunman shared his account with WAVE 3 News.
“It was a scuffle at first,” said the man, who didn’t want to give his name. “And then once we got down and start wrestling, I pulled out my knife because I was going to do him.”
Other witnesses told WAVE 3 News on Friday that they were still shaken up but otherwise OK.
Schwab said LMPD investigators interviewed 50 witnesses at the scene Thursday night, and still plan to interview more of them.
“If anyone has cellphone video or other information from the Kroger (Thursday) night, and they have not spoken to a detective, they can call 574-LMPD,” he said.
Conrad said the two officers who confronted the suspect -- Patrick Norton and Alex Dugan -- both fired their weapons and have been placed on administrative re-assignment while the Public Integrity Unit investigates, per LMPD protocol. Norton was hired in 2016 and was one of two officers cleared in a high-profile traffic stop in 2018 that led to claims of racial profiling.
Dugan also joined the force in 2016.
The Kroger store re-opened to shoppers Friday afternoon.
