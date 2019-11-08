LMPD investigating shooting inside Portland neighborhood Kroger store

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shoppers scattered as bullets flew inside a busy Kroger store in Louisville’s Portland neighborhood Thursday night.
The shooting happened in the 500 block of North 35th Street, near Bank Street, just after 6 p.m. As the 11 p.m. hour approached, LMPD still hadn’t given an update on what happened.
Shoppers described a chaotic scene to WAVE 3 News.
“Everybody running and then the gunshots and stuff," Jennifer Schilling said.
Added Jabani Bennett: “There was an older man on the ground, and then a younger man had a gun, and that’s when everybody start running.”
Witnesses were loaded onto a TARC bus and questioned by police. The heavy police presence included numerous squad cars and dozens of officers.
Information about victims, suspects or motives was not available as of 10:40 p.m.
Already facing a lawsuit from last year’s deadly shooting at its Jeffersontown location, Kroger issued the following statement Thursday night:
We are deeply saddened by the shooting incident that occurred around 6:00 p.m. today. Thanks to the quick response of the local police department our store is now secure. The safety of our customers and associates is our first priority.
Our store is closed and will reopen after the investigation concludes. Kroger is grateful for our trusted partnership with the LMPD and stand ready to assist in any way.
