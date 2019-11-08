Man pleads guilty to hitting KY trooper on I-65

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man accused of hitting a Kentucky State Police trooper who was stopped on the side of I-65 in Bullit County in 2014 pleaded guilty in court today.
Trooper Sam Shacklette was talking to a driver he stopped on I-65 when he was hit and thrown about 50 feet. He suffered a fractured back and internal bleeding from the incident.
The driver, Louis Dunn, pleaded guilty to one count of assault and two counts of wanton endangerment. He will serve five years in jail and agreed not to request probation.
