MSD and Louisville Water host annual Veterans Day recognition ceremony

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - MSD and Louisville Water Company hosted their annual Veterans Day recognition ceremony on Friday.
The companies honored their combined 92 employees who have or are still serving our country.
The LMPD Color Guard provided the presentation of colors and the Seneca High School Marine Corps drill team performed.
“What makes this event so special is the teamwork it takes to put the event on and the look of folks faces when they get the recognition they deserve,” veteran and Louisville Water Company employee Christy Ray said.
Veteran’s Day takes place on Monday. Nov. 11.
