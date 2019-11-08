No. 22 LSU basketball takes on Bowling Green

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 22 LSU men’s basketball team begins its 2019-2020 season in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center against the Bowling Green Falcons at 7:00 P.M.
Bowling Green won its season opener Tuesday night against Tiffin, 94-73. The Tigers, the last team by an hour to open play among the 14 Southeastern Conference teams, is coming off an 83-70 victory on the road at Louisiana Tech last Saturday in an NCAA-charity exhibition game for tornado relief in Ruston and on the LA Tech campus.
During the exhibition game, six Tigers were in the double figures scoring with Javonte Smart getting 18, Darius Days 16, Charles Manning Jr., 13, Emmitt Williams 12, Skylar Mays 11, and Trendon Watford 10 points and 10 rebounds. In that game, the Tigers shot for 48.3 percent and made 10 three-pointers while posting 22 assists on 29 baskets made.
Louisiana Tech outrebounded the Tigers, 48-47, but 20-10 on the offensive boards. LSU held the Bulldogs to just 32.1 percent from the field.
The Tigers did struggle from the free throw line in the game against the Bulldogs. LSU shot just 57.7 percent from the free throw line or 57.7% percent. Last year, the Tigers shot 75.2 percent from the stripe and made over 600 free throws.
After the home opener, the Tigers will travel to Richmond for a game with nationally-ranked VCU on Wednesday, November 13, at 500 P.M.
