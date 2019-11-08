SnowTALK! Weather Blog: Friday Edition

Louisville dropped down to 25° this morning, making it the coldest morning in 247 days! But it is November after all.
Of course this current blast of cold air isn’t getting a ton of attention as it is the next one that will be more brutal.
Timing of the front to arrive still looks to be Monday but data is still varying on the “big drop” happening...ranging from 10am until 5pm. So hang tight as we continue to fine-tune that portion of the forecast.
Yes, a rain to snow setup is still expected but moisture continues to look light.
SNOW BOARD:
Monday PM/Night: Rain changing to a period of light snow. Amounts look light at this time.
11/16: Southern system may graze our area. Another chance of rain to snow but confidence very low on this one.
The video will cover the Monday front in much more detail.
