Traffic Alert: Lane closures on I-65 South this weekend could impact commutes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Lane closures on I-65 south could impact commutes over the weekend.
On the Kennedy Bridge, the left three lanes from mile marker 136.3 to mile marker 137.3 will be closed for maintenance work beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 and will remain closed until 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27. Overhead variable message boards located in Indiana and Kentucky will advise drivers of the work.
A little farther south, the two left lanes of I-65 south will remain closed between mile marker 134.2 and mile marker 133.7. Crews are repairing part of the roadway. A temporary reconfiguration is in place until a permanent repair can be made. The on-ramps at Magnolia and Floyd Street and South Preston Street are closed as part of the reconfiguration. Motorists should heed signage and be aware of the speed limit reduction to 45 MPH in the work zone.
