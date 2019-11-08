Traffic Alert: Lane closures on I-65 South this weekend could impact commutes

A little farther south, the two left lanes of I-65 south will remain closed between mile marker 134.2 and mile marker 133.7. Crews are repairing part of the roadway. A temporary reconfiguration is in place until a permanent repair can be made. The on-ramps at Magnolia and Floyd Street and South Preston Street are closed as part of the reconfiguration. Motorists should heed signage and be aware of the speed limit reduction to 45 MPH in the work zone.