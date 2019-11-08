UofL releases new design for personalized license plates

UofL releases new design for personalized license plates
A portion of sales goes back to fund scholarships for UofL students. (Source: UofL/GoCards.com)
By Berry Stockton | November 8, 2019 at 7:44 AM EST - Updated November 8 at 7:46 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville has released the new design for personalized license plates - especially crafted for Cards fans who want to show off their love on their cars.

They’ll be available at your local county clerk’s office and a portion of all sales go back to the UofL Alumni group to help fund student scholarships.

Prices are different for drivers that are renewing or buying a brand new personalized plate. Those prices are listed on the UofL website.

For those purchasing a personalized plate for the first time, you’ll need to apply. You can find the application here.

The personalized plates will be available November 15.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.