W.E.B. DuBois Academy students become chefs for vets

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One teacher saw her two worlds blend Friday at the W.E.B Dubois Academy as her students took the day to give back to the veterans.
Students at the DuBois Academy turned their desks into stovetops and served a plate of appreciation. With the flick of their wrist the students whipped up their best to give back to those who have served.
A flip, sprinkle and sauté spread love between students like 12-year-old Tareq Fresh and his customers in uniform.
“It reminds me of my granddad, he died in war,” Fresh said. “Looking at these people they remind me of my granddad.” For nearly a month, students focused in cooking class and learned how to make a morning favorite.
US Army Corps Engineer Diana Bojorquez said she hasn't been home in about nine years but didn't feel the distance Friday.
"I got a delicious omelet with sausage, onion and cheese so thank you to my amazing chef,” Bojorquez said.
Social studies teacher and veteran Angela Clay came up with the cooking day because she wanted her students to learn from and see the people who helped fight for some of their freedoms.
“It reminded me of what I was, what I did, how much sacrifice I gave up,” Clay said. “As a teacher I sacrifice as well but that sacrifice as a soldier was like no other.”
Watching the connections between the young men and veterans took Clay back to the moment she raised her right hand.
"I do not want to mess up [the order] of someone who served for me,” Fresh said.
A main course with a side of thanks and a reminder that young men can take care of business in the kitchen too.
This was the first time the students cooked for veterans.
Their teachers said they are already excited to plan for next year.
