Woman killed in Nelson County crash

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) – A woman died when a semi and a van crashed in Nelson County.
Samantha Smith, 31, of Bardstown, Kentucky was driving a Chrysler Pacifica west on Highgrove Road around 3:45 p.m. on Nov. 7 when she went off the edge of the roadway, came back up, crossed the center lane and slid into the side of a Peterbilt semi.
Smith was pronounced dead at the scene by the Nelson County Coroner’s Office.
The driver of the semi was not injured.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
