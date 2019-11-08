WWII veteran’s sketches put on display

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A World War II veteran’s art was put on display for all to enjoy at the Robley Rex VA Medical Center in Louisville Thursday.
Robert Enders’ collection of more than 100 sketches was presented as part of the inaugural WWII Veterans’ Art Exhibit at the medical center.
Enders stopped drawing when he was 12. He didn’t pick the pencil back up until decades later at the age of 87 when he bought a sketch kit at a bookstore.
He says he draws as soon as he wakes up every day, and sometimes, a little earlier than that.
“I will wake up in the middle of the night, turn the light on, put my feet on the floor, get my drawing stuff out and draw,” Enders said. “And then all of sudden say, ‘What have I been doing? I’ve been awake for an hour and a half, go back to bed!’”
Enders’ collection of sketches feature everything from historical and biblical figures to actors and actresses.
