City of Madison extends opening for warming shelter

MADISON, In. (WAVE) - The City of Madison has announced it will continue to keep the Comfort Station warming shelter open throughout the weekend.
A message was sent out by Tammy Acosta, Mayor’s Assistant for the City of Madison stating that the Comfort Station located at 221 West Main Street would remain open for the nights of November 9-11, from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m.
PREVIOUS STORY: City of Madison opens warming shelter due to frigid temperatures
Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing and the city is offering the shelter for anyone needing a place to stay.
“Making the comfort station available provides critical warmth for those in need," said Mayor Bob Courtney. "While this is just a temporary solution, I ask for the community’s support in providing this resource and thank you in advance for helping us help others.”
Anyone who needs a ride arranged or to report someone in need, please call (812) 265-3347.
