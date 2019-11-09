Crews battle overnight fire at auto supply building in South Louisville

Fire crews responded to a commercial structure fire overnight at an auto parts storage facility. (Source: Miles Jackson / WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt | November 9, 2019 at 8:50 AM EST - Updated November 9 at 8:50 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Fire crews responded to a commercial structure fire overnight at an auto parts storage facility.

Jefferson County Fire stated that crews were called to the scene around 12:21 p.m. Saturday morning at 517 Abell Ave.

The structure fire was reported at the warehouse of S & S Auto Supply.

According to Jefferson County Fire spokesperson Jordan Yuodis, it took 60 firefighters around an hour and a half to get the fire under control.

Two occupants were treated for smoke inhalation. A heater was the cause of the fire.

