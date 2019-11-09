Crews battle overnight fire at auto supply building in South Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Fire crews responded to a commercial structure fire overnight at an auto parts storage facility.
Jefferson County Fire stated that crews were called to the scene around 12:21 p.m. Saturday morning at 517 Abell Ave.
The structure fire was reported at the warehouse of S & S Auto Supply.
According to Jefferson County Fire spokesperson Jordan Yuodis, it took 60 firefighters around an hour and a half to get the fire under control.
Two occupants were treated for smoke inhalation. A heater was the cause of the fire.
