Frankfort Police nab 6 in drug bust

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - The Frankfort Police Department has arrested six Kentucky residents and charged them with various drug charges.
The Frankfort Police Department, with assistance from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Lawrenceburg Police Department, executed Operation HYTA on Thursday at several locations throughout Frankfort.
Frankfort detectives seized more than 570 Oxycodone pills, 200 Xanax bars, 27.6 gross grams of Heroin, 650 grass grams of Marijuana, seven firearms, two of which were confirmed stolen, and over $5,000 in cash. It’s estimated over $32,000 in illegal narcotics were seized.
These searches also lead to the seizure of a credit card embossing machine and a credit card skimmer.
The following were arrested and their charges are listed below:
- Shawn L. Anderson is charged with Trafficking Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (<10 D.U. Opiates)
- Delshon L. Williams is charged with Giving Officer False Identifying Info
- Robert D. Judkins, Jr. is charged with Trafficking Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Heroin)
- Denzell L. Vance is charged with Trafficking Marijuana- 8oz. to <5lbs. 1st Offense & Drug Paraphernalia - Deliver/Manufacture
- Viktoria O. Gravitt is charged with Trafficking Marijuana- 8oz. to <5lbs. 1st Offense & Drug Paraphernalia - Deliver/Manufacture
- Sharreesha L. Edwards is charged with Operating on Suspended/Revoked Operator’s License
