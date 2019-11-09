Horseshoe Southern Indiana opening land-based casino in December

ELIZABETH, In. (WAVE) - Horseshoe Southern Indiana will be moving on land in December after completing its $90 million renovation.
A press release from Horseshoe Southern Indiana states that December 12 will be the date for the grand opening of the new 110,000 square foot land-based casino, that will be rebranded as Caesars Southern Indiana.
Horseshoe Southern Indiana will be holding a Bon Voyage Party on November 30, which will recognize Horseshoe Southern Indiana’s history as a riverboat casino. The event will be open to the public aged 21 and older, and will run from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
The Glory of Rome, Horseshoe Southern Indiana’s riverboat casino first opened in 1998.
